Samuel (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Samuel fought through the injury during Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants, even icing the game with a 27-yard TD to bring his receiving line to 6-129-1 for the night. He hasn't practiced since, but a return could be coming Thursday or Friday given that postgame testing on the ribs didn't reveal any fractures. Fellow 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant after missing the win over New York last Thursday.