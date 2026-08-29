Samuel didn't play in Thursday's preseason victory against Las Vegas.

The 49ers rested most of their projected regular-season starters, so Samuel's absence was expected. The veteran wideout saw action in one exhibition contest, catching one of two targets for four yards. Samuel should have a key role in San Francisco's passing game with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season, and he gives QB Brock Purdy some familiarity amongst a WR corps that features numerous newcomers, including Mike Evans (groin), rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) and Christian Kirk (calf).