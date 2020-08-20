Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes Samuel (foot) will be available for a Week 1 matchup with the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Due to the Jones fracture suffered in his left foot during offseason training back in June, Samuel's status for the season opener was precarious following a prognosis of 10-to-12 weeks to recover. Shanahan has wavered in his belief that Samuel will suit up in the aforementioned contest, telling Matt Barrows of The Athletic this past Saturday that he's "not counting on it." Even if Samuel gets the all-clear to play Week 1, there's no guarantee he'll fill his usual role or take on a full allotment of snaps.