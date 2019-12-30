49ers' Deebo Samuel: Huge game to finish regular season

Samuel corralled all five targets for 102 yards while rushing twice for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.

Samuel made some big plays through the air, but he was able to find the end zone when he deployed a nifty spin move on a 30-yard end around in the first quarter. This was a signature game for the second-round rookie, as he flashed his ability as a wideout with his third 100-yard receiving game, while also putting his versatility as a rushing threat on display as well. Samuel finishes his first pro season with 961 combined yards and six touchdowns over a full 16 games, surpassing receivers with more experience on the depth chart to finish second only behind Emmanuel Sanders. The dynamic wideout figures to maintain that role through the playoffs, but he could elevate to the 49ers' top wide receiver option with Sanders set for unrestricted free agency this upcoming offseason.