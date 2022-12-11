Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backwards by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.