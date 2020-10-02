Samuel (foot) is slated to play Sunday night against the Eagles, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

That said, it looks like Samuel will be eased back into the mix in his 2020 season debut. With that in mind, coach Kyle Shanahan noted of the wideout Friday, "We've got to be smart with him. I know he'll be out there (Sunday) but it won't be his normal role, that's for sure." Samuel must still be activated off IR by the team by Saturday at 1 p.m. in order to suit up in Week 4, but that transaction is looming, with either defensive end Dee Ford or tight end Jordan Reed likely to move to IR in a corresponding move.