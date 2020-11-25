Samuel (hamstring) is expected to practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Samuel has been beset by injuries this season, first a Jones fracture which extended three games into the regular season and most recently a hamstring issue that wiped out the last three contests. When he was on the field between Weeks 4 and 7, he compiled 16 catches, 199 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Fortunately, Samuel appears to be giving practice a shot to start Week 12 prep, but his activity level won't be known until later Wednesday.