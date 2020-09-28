Samuel (foot) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday, Samuel should make an appearance at practice this week, but the 49ers intend to ease him into the fold as he works to be activated from injured reserve. Due to the 2020-based IR rules, the team can technically bring Samuel off the list before Sunday's game versus the Eagles. That said, San Francisco likely will wait until its Week 5 contest against the Dolphins on Oct. 11 to do so. In the meantime, the 49ers' receiving corps will continue to be manned by Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Mohamed Sanu and Dante Pettis.