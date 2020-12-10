Samuel (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Samuel has improved upon his absence from Wednesday, with one more session left this week to elevate to full participation. There's no telling if it'll happen, but fortunately for Samuel his current foot contusion isn't related to the Jones fracture he sustained back in June, as coach Kyle Shanahan told Biderman on Wednesday. Samuel's status may receive some clarity upon the release of Friday's practice report.