Samuel (quadriceps) returned to practice Friday, though he was late to join his teammates, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, OT Trent Williams left practice early with an apparent back injury, giving the Niners another shaky situation heading into the matchup with Miami at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Samuels' return to practice after missing Friday hints at a questionable designation, but we won't know for sure until the Niners finish practice and release their final injury report.