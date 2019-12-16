49ers' Deebo Samuel: Just two touches Sunday

Samuel had one catch (three targets) for 29 yards and one carry for eight yards in Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Falcons.

George Kittle (13 receptions for 134 yards) ate up nearly all of Jimmy Garoppolo's targets, leaving scraps for the wideout corps. While Samuel recorded just two touches, he was able to break off the biggest gain of any wideout on his 29-yard catch and run. The rookie reached 100 total yards in three of his five previous contests, so look for him to get more involved against a Rams team that can be beat through the air Saturday.