Samuel (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The decision means Samuel will not play for at least the first three weeks of the season. It's a bit surprising considering coach Kyle Shanahan was hopeful the second-year wideout would be able to practice this week. Whether Samuel suffered some sort of setback or the 49ers are just being cautious remains to be seen, but the move likely benefits the short-term fantasy values of Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) in the meantime.