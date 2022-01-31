Samuel rushed seven times for 26 yards and caught four of seven targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams.

Samuel was the clubhouse leader with 98 total yards and a touchdown, but it was all for naught as the Rams advanced to the Super Bowl in comeback fashion. The multi-position superstar suffered a brief scare when Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew his target and left his receiver exposed for a huge hit to the chest/shoulder area. Samuel was able to finish the game in his bruising style of play, so serious injury appears to have been averted. The 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of an undervalued $7.5 million contract, so we can expect a big payday for the breakout star either this offseason or next. If Trey Lance has the keys to the offense handed to him in 2022, Deebo could elevate to an even higher level of production if the young quarterback prospect pans out.