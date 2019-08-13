49ers' Deebo Samuel: Leaves practice Tuesday
Samuel exited Tuesday's practice early for personal reasons, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It remains to be seen how long Samuel will remain away from the team. Jordan Matthews and Jalen Hurd stand to see increased reps as long as Samuel's absence lasts. The rookie second-round pick is competing for a starting role on the outside in San Francisco's wideout corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Undercover Mock: Taking Mahomes early
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback...
-
August Best Ball ADP tells
Heath Cummings says recent ADP for Best Ball shows drafters who to target and avoid.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Expert Chat: Big 4 RB risk factors
Our Fantasy Football crew hashes out some of the risks and vexing questions facing those drafting...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top new faces
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...