Samuel (ankle) is believed to have avoided a major injury Sunday against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Samuel had his leg rolled up on at the end of a run up the middle prior to being carted to the locker room. Further testing on the injury is still necessary, but it sounds like Samuel will likely avoid a long-term absence. His availability for Thursday's game against Seattle has not been determined, though the short turnaround will make it an uphill battle for the star receiver.