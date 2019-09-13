49ers' Deebo Samuel: Likely ceding snaps to Pettis
Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Samuel will lose some playing time to Dante Pettis in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samuel finished his NFL debut with three catches for 17 yards on 60 snaps (88.2 percent), losing a fumble and committing a false-start penalty along the way. Pettis was restricted to two snaps after battling a groin injury the past couple weeks, but it sounds like he'll be a bigger part of the gameplan in Cincinnati. Among San Francisco wide receivers, only Marquise Goodwin seems like a safe bet for a starter-level snap count.
