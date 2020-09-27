Samuel (foot) should resume practicing during the upcoming week, but the 49ers aren't expecting to bring him back from injured reserve until their Week 5 game against the Dolphins on Oct. 11, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since he opened the season on IR, Samuel is eligible to return beginning in Week 4, but given the 49ers' desire to ease him back from his June surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, the wideout likely won't gain clearance to play next Sunday against the Eagles. The 49ers will likely wait and see how Samuel looks in practice this week before formally deciding on his status for the Philadelphia game. Samuel is one of several key San Francisco skill-position players that has missed time already this season, as tight end George Kittle (knee), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running backs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) will all join him on the sideline in the team's Week 3 game against the Giants.