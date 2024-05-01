Samuel wasn't traded during the 2024 NFL Draft and now seems likely to stay with the 49ers for at least one more season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers selected receivers in the first round (Ricky Pearsall) and fourth round (Jacob Cowing), and while they reportedly fielded trade offers for both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, nothing ever came to fruition. The receiver group now appears likely to undergo significant changes next offseason, at which point Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are scheduled for unrestricted free agency and Samuel will have just one year remaining on his contract (with no guaranteed money). A contract extension for Aiyuk in the coming weeks or months would further increase speculation about Samuel eventually being the odd man out.