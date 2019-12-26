Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Limited again Thursday

Samuel (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel maintained his listing from Wednesday's estimated injury report as he deals with an undisclosed shoulder issue, which has forced him to wear a blue no-contact jersey on the practice field, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Friday's report may give the final word on Samuel's availability for Sunday's contest at Seattle.

