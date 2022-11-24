Samuel was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a hamstring injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Previously, Samuel sat out Week 8 with a balky hamstring, so there is some cause for concern now that he's made another appearance on the practice report. With the benefit of a Week 9 bye, though, he's been able to play his typical role in the 49ers offense the last two games, recording nine catches (on 15 targets) for 81 yards and taking seven carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. With two sessions to go during Week 12 prep, Samuel's status will be monitored to get a sense of his availability Sunday versus the Saints.