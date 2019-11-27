Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Limited in practice

Samuel (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel practiced in a limited capacity twice leading up to Week 12's win over the Packers, in which he managed to play through his shoulder injury and rack up two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. The rookie second-round pick has compiled an impressive three-week stretch, during which he's notched 18 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown, but he has a tough matchup in Baltimore on deck Sunday.

