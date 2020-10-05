Samuel (foot) caught all three of his targets for 35 yards and added 10 yards on one carry in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Samuel was activated off injured reserve prior to Sunday's contest after undergoing offseason surgery on his injured foot. The 24-year-old was eased back into action in a limited role, but still produced numbers similar to his pre-injury performance, at least on a per-snap basis. Expect Samuel's workload to increase next week against the Dolphins as the wideout inches towards being back to full strength.