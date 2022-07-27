Samuel is doing conditioning work on the side rather than participating in Wednesday's practice, with his agents still working toward a new contract with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The two sides seem to have reached an agreement that prevents Samuel from being fined without subjecting him to significant injury risk. He reportedly asked for a trade earlier this offseason, but it now seems he's preparing to sign a long-term deal in San Francisco, where he'd be Trey Lance's No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future.