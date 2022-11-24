Samuel (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Since being inactive Week 8 due to a hamstring issue, Samuel has made back-to-back appearances following the 49ers' Week 9 bye, combining for 145 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 16 touches. His snap share (58 percent) was impacted Week 11 only by the fact that the team was in the midst of blowing out the Cardinals, so his practice limitations Wednesday and Thursday could be maintenance-related with the rest of the campaign in mind. Friday's report may provide some clarity regarding Samuel's status ahead of Sunday's outing against the Saints.