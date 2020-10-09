Samuel (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami, as he still needs to pass another test to ensure he doesn't have COVID-19, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel was held out of practice Thursday and Friday while recovering from an illness and contending with a fever. Tests apparently came back negative for COVID-19, but he'll need to make it through another round of testing before he's cleared to play in Sunday's game. While it sounds like the wide receiver should be able to suit up, the situation will require some monitoring over the weekend. Samuel is still working his way back into top shape following summer foot surgery, playing only 34 percent of offensive snaps in his season debut last weekend against the Eagles. A Week 5 absence would free up more snaps for Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor, while Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle could shoulder more of the target load.