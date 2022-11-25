Samuel (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Samuel missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury, then returned after a Week 9 bye and didn't have any limitations in practice ahead of the last two games. The hammy is apparently bothering him again, but he does seem more likely than not to play, as he logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and looked good at Friday's practice, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. In the event Samuel is made inactive ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the Niners have Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray behind Brandon Aiyuk.