The 49ers consider Samuel (shoulder) '50-50' to suit up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel is set to undergo additional testing on the shoulder injury he suffered during Saturday's 24-21 win over the Packers in the divisional round, but San Francisco at least appears to believe he has a chance to avoid missing any time. The versatile playmaker wasn't able to finish Saturday's contest, however, so it will be hard to retain too much optimism about his status until further details are revealed. Jauan Jennings had five catches for 61 yards versus Green Bay, so he could get another notable bump in opportunities if Samuel isn't able to play against Detroit.