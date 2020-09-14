Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are aiming for Samuel (foot) to make his season debut Week 4 against the Eagles, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Shanahan explained the decision to place Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, telling Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that the wide receiver had some lingering soreness in his left foot that developed into a "little bit of a setback." Consequently, Samuel has a few weeks to complete his rehab from June surgery on a Jones fracture with the hope he'll be available Oct. 4 versus Philly. In the meantime, the 49ers will rely on Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis in a receiving corps that also has question marks surrounding Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and Richie James (hamstring).