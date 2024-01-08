Samuel caught both of his targets for 21 yards while adding 11 rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

Brandon Aiyuk joined Samuel as the only key offensive players to suit up for Sunday's inconsequential regular-season finale. Both starting wideouts saw limited run with three touches apiece as San Francisco tried to preserve its core of superstars ahead of the team's upcoming first playoff contest. Samuel will finish the regular season with 1,085 combined yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns while appearing in 15 games. The hybrid superstar's efforts produced the only campaign to rival his incredible 2021 season from a fantasy perspective. Expect Samuel to see more action when the 49ers resume play in the NFC divisional round on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.