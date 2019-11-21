Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: LP on Thursday's injury report

Samuel (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After picking up a shoulder injury this past Sunday versus the Cardinals, Samuel was a DNP on Wednesday before sporting a blue non-contact jersey Thursday, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. Samuel has kept the door open for an appearance Sunday against the Packers but will help his cause by increasing his activity level by week's end.

