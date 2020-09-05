Samuel (foot) may be activated from the active/non-football injury list prior to a Week 1 matchup with the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While taking part in joint workouts with his teammates in Nashville back in June, Samuel suffered what eventually was deemed to be a Jones fracture in his left foot. He underwent surgery and was expected to require 10-to-12 weeks to recover fully, putting his availability for the season opener in jeopardy. Having said that, Samuel was seen sprinting on a side field in late August, and there's potential for the second-year wide receiver to practice during Week 1 prep. As a result, his status should be watched closely over the next week.