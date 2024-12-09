Samuel secured two of three targets for 22 yards while adding 13 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 38-13 rout of the Bears.

Samuel was seemingly the only key member of the 49ers not to wake up in Sunday's landslide victory over the lowly Bears. The dual-threat star couldn't get anything going on the ground while George Kittle (6-151-0) and Jauan Jennings (7-90-2) did all the work in the passing game. Samuel is currently mired in a four-game slump that has resulted in 22 or fewer receiving yards in each contest. This Thursday's crucial matchup against the Rams -- who just gave up 42 points in a win over the Bills -- is a prime opportunity for Samuel to look like his former self. If he turns in yet another stinker, managers may have to consider what was once unthinkable, benching the star player due to poor performance as many fantasy leagues enter the playoffs.