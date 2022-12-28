Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel has a chance to return to practice Thursday, depending on how his on-field workout goes Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

On Monday, Shanahan told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that Samuel would make an effort to mix into drills this week, and now it may happen as early as Thursday. It's unclear if Samuel will have enough time to prove the health of the sprained MCL in his left knee ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas, but his status bears watching in the coming days to get a sense of his potential to do so.