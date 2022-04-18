Samuel isn't expected to participate in any on-field work during the 49ers' offseason program, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, it remains to be seen if Samuel reports for the team's voluntary offseason program, which opens Tuesday, but in any case, the the 2019 second-rounder -- who is in the final year of his rookie deal -- appears destined for a big second NFL contract, in the wake of several fellow wideouts receiving hefty payouts this offseason. Samuel is coming off a fantasy-friendly 2021 campaign in which he racked up 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six TDs in 16 games, while adding 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing scores.