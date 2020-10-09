Samuel (illness) is absent from practice again Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel returned from foot surgery to handle a limited role in last week's 25-20 loss to the Eagles, gaining 45 yards on four touches while playing 34 percent of offensive snaps. He should see his workload expand this weekend -- at least to some extent -- unless the illness prevents him from playing against the Dolphins. Another update will be available when the 49ers release their final injury report Friday afternoon.