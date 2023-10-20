Samuel (shoulder) didn't practice Friday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samuel has missed back-to-back practices ahead of a Monday game in Minnesota, with Saturday representing his final chance to participate this week. Matt Barrows of The Athletic notes that Samuel was spotted in the team's weight room, while RB Christian McCaffrey made it out to a side field to work with the training staff. Both are considered day-to-day and could end up as game-time decisions for Monday Night Football.