49ers' Deebo Samuel: Misses practice Tuesday
Samuel didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to a suspected minor injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Samuel possesses the athletic ability and route-running prowess to potentially contribute as a rookie, but it appears he may be sidelined temporarily by an unknown issue. Barring word of a more significant problem, the 2019 second-round pick will likely rejoin the mix relatively soon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gurley in Round 3?
Todd Gurley's mysterious knee problem has sent his Fantasy stock to places we'd never thought...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.