Samuel (hamstring) is not practicing Thursday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 49ers activated Samuel from the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, but he still has yet to resume participating in practice due to a lingering hamstring injury. At this point, it looks like the second-year pro is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game at New Orleans. San Francisco is scheduled for a bye Week 11, so the team may simply intend to hold Samuel out until then in order to guarantee a smooth recovery.