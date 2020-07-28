The 49ers placed Samuel (foot) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The move comes as no surprise due to the Jones fracture suffered by Samuel, which necessitated surgery on June 18. At that time, he was believed to be facing a recovery of 10-to-12 weeks, but GM John Lynch mentioned Tuesday that Samuel may miss regular-season action. "Not going to put an exact timeline on it," Lynch told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. "But it's fair to say [Samuel] may miss some games at the start of the year." As a result, Samuel's standing as Week 1 approaches will be of keen interest for the 49ers' balanced offense. Any absence from Samuel will thrust Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne into larger roles.