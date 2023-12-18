Samuel had four receptions on seven targets for 48 yards and two touchdowns while adding 11 rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 45-29 win over the Cardinals.

Samuel continued his recent tear by notching his third straight multi-touchdown game, giving him a whopping total of eight combined scores over the last four weeks. Five of those -- including Sunday's trips to the end zone -- were of the receiving variety, giving the dynamic wideout six reciving touchdowns on the season and tying his previous high set over 16 games in 2021. Deebo did not officially log a kick return, as Arizona opted to kick away from the playmaker with five touchbacks and a squib kick that was fielded by fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Samuel is just 41 yards away from reaching 1,000 yards from scrimmage on the year, a feat he should have a good chance of accomplishing against the Ravens next Monday.