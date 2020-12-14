Samuel (hamstring) will get an MRI on Monday on the injury he suffered Sunday against Washington, and there are fears that the injury could be season-ending, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan called the injury significant in the post-game press conference, and Samuel has already missed time due to a hamstring injury this season. The 49ers have been decimated by injuries all season, as Samuel could soon join Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and George Kittle (foot), among others, on IR.

