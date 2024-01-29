Samuel (shoulder) corralled eight of nine targets for 89 yards and rushed three times for seven yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

Samuel looked like his usual self on the field after being knocked out of last week's divisional round win early with a shoulder injury. The versatile playmaker didn't experience much success out of the backfield, but he led the 49ers in receiving en route to victory. Now healthy, Samuel figures to be one of several featured weapons San Francisco throws at Kansas City's tough defense in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.