Samuel (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel's absence is the result of a foot contusion, but coach Kyle Shanahan told Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee that the wide receiver's injury isn't related to the Jones fracture he suffered in his left foot back in June. The 49ers are coming off a loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football, so Shanahan is treating Wednesday as if it's a typical Tuesday. As a result, with maintenance the likely root cause of Samuel sitting out to start Week 14 prep, he'll have chances Thursday and Friday to get in some work on the field.