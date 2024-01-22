49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that there's no fracture in Samuel's shoulder, but the wideout is still in pain and his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Lions is to be determined, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday morning that the 49ers consider Samuel '50-50' to play Sunday, and it looks like the wideout's official availability likely won't be known until inactives are released an hour and a half before kickoff. If Samuel can't suit up, Jauan Jennings, who stepped up with five receptions for 61 yards in the win over Green Bay, would likely see increased reps again.