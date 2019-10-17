Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: No go Thursday

Samuel (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel suffered a groin strain during Sunday's 20-7 road win against the Rams and hasn't taken the practice field in the meantime. While his status for Week 7 at Washington may be threatened, the 49ers will give a sense of his availability on Friday's injury report.

