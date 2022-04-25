GM John Lynch indicated Monday that the 49ers don't intend to trade Samuel, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. "I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch noted during his pre-draft press conference Monday, adding that Samuel is "just too good of a player."

Lynch's comments arrive in the wake of reports that Samuel -- who is approaching the final year of his rookie contract -- would like to be traded by San Francisco. Though Lynch didn't go into details, he did relay that he's had discussions with the versatile wideout, who's in line to land a lucrative second NFL contract regardless of how things resolve between him and the 49ers. In any case, it's clear that the team would prefer to work things out with Samuel, but until or unless the 2019 second-rounder changes his reported stance regarding his desire to play elsewhere, there figures plenty of speculation regarding his status as the 2022 season approaches.