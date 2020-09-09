Samuel (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Prior to drills, coach Kyle Shanahan gave Samuel "a small chance" to practice, but ultimately the second-year wide receiver didn't fit in any reps. Samuel is in the final stages of his recovery from a Jones fracture in his left foot. That said, he likely has to prove he can operate somewhat close to normal to get the all-clear from the 49ers' medical staff. Samuel has two more chances to take the field before week's end.