49ers' Deebo Samuel: No practice reps Wednesday
Samuel (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel isn't starting off the week on the right foot as he tends to a groin strain. He'll have two more chances to prove his health ahead of Sunday's game in Washington.
