Samuel (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Samuel has missed all on-field drills since Sunday, when it was revealed he was tending to a bruise behind his knee. The DNPs were expected, but the fourth-year wide receiver was spotted working on his conditioning Thursday. There's hope Samuel will be ready for a Week 1 matchup with the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 11, but he may need to log at least one limited practice next Wednesday through Friday to put himself in a position to play in the opener. If he's available, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from 2021 first-rounder Trey Lance, who has taken over starting quarterback duties from Jimmy Garoppolo.