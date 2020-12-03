Samuel (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
In his return to action this past Sunday against the Rams, Samuel torched L.A. for 11 catches (on 13 targets) for a season-high 133 yards. Along the way, he played 62 of the 49ers' 72 snaps on offense. Coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that Samuel didn't suffer a setback during the game, so his DNP to kick off Week 13 prep can be considered maintenance-related. Samuel will have two more chances to get on the practice field ahead of Monday's game against the Bills.